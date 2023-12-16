This Saturday, December 16, a lottery of the USA will draw 532 million dollars, which is equivalent to just over two billion pesos for the Colombianswho will be able to participate from the comfort of their homes.

For these Christmas dates, the renowned American lottery powerball will carry out a draw greater than the two billion pesosand Colombians will be able to participate in this multimillion-dollar event from the comfort of their homes through an online platform.

Typically, this organization's drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the Florida Lottery in Tallahasee and can be followed live through Youtube.

The Powerball lottery is one of the best known in the United States.

According to the rules of this lottery, you do not need to be a US citizen or resident to participate in the drawings, which is why you can try your luck from anywhere in the world, including from Colombia.

Tickets can be purchased in 45 US states. USA and now they can also be obtained in Colombia and participate in this million-dollar event through online platforms such as Great Lotus.

Big Lotto is one of the world's leading online lottery messaging services, which offers official tickets and takes no commission from winners' winnings.

How to buy a Powerball ticket in Colombia?

Open an account on the official website of BigLoto

Enter the page Powerball.

Choose five numbers and one additional number.

Confirm your purchase.

Ticket confirmation will arrive in your personal account Big Lotto and the corresponding information in case you are a winner will arrive via SMS or email.

The platforms that provide this service will manage the receipt of the prize and will send it to your registered account.

JULIÁN CAMILO SANDOVAL

SCHOOL OF MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM EL TIEMPO