This December 30, a new Powerball drawing was played, the United States lottery that, with a little luck, can make anyone who buys a ticket a millionaire. On this occasion, the biggest jackpot was left vacant, like the other secondary millionaire prizes. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahasee and can be followed live on YouTube.

Tickets are sold in 45 US states and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the drawing takes place, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of the sale on each occasion.

Winning numbers for the Powerball lottery for December 30 in the United States



On its official website, the winning numbers of the Powerball lottery are displayed, which on this occasion were: 10, 11, 26, 27 and 34 and the red Powerball 07. The first prize, which could keep the accumulated jackpot of US$760,000,000, remained vacant.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



The ticket costs US$2 per play and with your purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user's choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?

To keep the accumulated jackpot, all six numbers must be correct, while for guessing only the five white balls a million-dollar sum is also awarded. If you want to increase your winnings, you can purchase the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If a smaller prize is obtained and the extra sum was invested, this benefit will serve to multiply what was obtained.