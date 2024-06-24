If you dream of winning the lottery one day, you’d better learn expert advice, which ranges from not choosing low numbers to forming a gaming group. But you may be surprised to know that There’s One Number You Should Never Bet On, At Least According to One Study carried out by a community of players in the United States.

An investigation carried out by JustGamblers came to the conclusion that there is a number with such low odds of being selected in US lotteries that it is not worth including it in the figures to choose when buying a ticket, for example for Powerball.

The number 47 is considered unluckyor at least it is the one you should never choose because its average frequency is only 138, meaning the chances of you winning with that number are really low.

The explanation they gave is that In the Mega Millions lottery it has only appeared 161 times in all of history. While in the case of Powerball, it has only been selected 242 times.

Although 47 is the number that has appeared drawn on the least occasions, There are others that the company that is in charge of making recommendations to regular players advises not to choose for the same reasons, these are: 46, 43, 41 and 44.

Based on the low probability of such numbers appearing, it is best to simply not choose them. Although, it must be said that if you are lucky and these appear, you will most likely be able to walk away with a large sum that you won’t have to share with anyone else.

Tips to win the lottery in the United States

Definitely, winning the lottery is totally a matter of luck. Everyone should be aware that the chances of getting a big prize are really low. However, there are some tips that can be applied.

Tips to win the lottery in the United States