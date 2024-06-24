According to the criteria of
An investigation carried out by JustGamblers came to the conclusion that there is a number with such low odds of being selected in US lotteries that it is not worth including it in the figures to choose when buying a ticket, for example for Powerball.
The number 47 is considered unluckyor at least it is the one you should never choose because its average frequency is only 138, meaning the chances of you winning with that number are really low.
Although 47 is the number that has appeared drawn on the least occasions, There are others that the company that is in charge of making recommendations to regular players advises not to choose for the same reasons, these are: 46, 43, 41 and 44.
Based on the low probability of such numbers appearing, it is best to simply not choose them. Although, it must be said that if you are lucky and these appear, you will most likely be able to walk away with a large sum that you won’t have to share with anyone else.
Tips to win the lottery in the United States
Definitely, winning the lottery is totally a matter of luck. Everyone should be aware that the chances of getting a big prize are really low. However, there are some tips that can be applied.
If you ask ChatGPT artificial intelligence How can you improve your chances of winning the lottery? offers the following recommendations:
- Low numbers, especially 1 to 31, tend to be selected more frequently, so if you win with these you will likely have to share the prize. So it is best to opt for less common numbers.
- Buy more tickets, you will increase your chances of winning.
- Participate in sweepstakes that award smaller prizes as they arouse less interest.
- Form a gaming group that allows you to buy more tickets without spending as much money.
- Use random number systems, that is, let the machine generate the numbers randomly.
- Research which lotteries offer the best odds of winning.
