From now on, the store will likely become a usual place where people look to buy the ticket that will take them to glory. The current jackpot is US$41,000,000 (with a cash option of US$19,000,000). The numbers drawn in last Monday’s drawing were: 20, 22, 31, 33 and 45, and the Powerball was 1.
How to play the Powerball lottery?
If you’re feeling lucky, like that person who bought their ticket in New Jersey, all the Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 P.M.., Eastern Time, at Florida Lottery HeadquartersPowerball drawings are held.
Powerball tickets They cost US$2 per play and with your purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and a number more between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.
However, it should be noted that many people play the lottery daily, since Ticket sales take place in 45 states. According to a study by Search Logistics57% of Americans buy at least one or more lottery tickets each year. That’s about 181 million players every year.
