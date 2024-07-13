It often happens that lottery winners have incredible stories or They buy tickets in unheard of places. This was the case of the winning ticket of US$1,000,000 Powerball On July 8, after discovering that it came from a small store in Warren County, New Jersey.

The ticket was sold at the store called Family Food Martlocated in the Route 57 in HackettstownThe winner of the award remained anonymous for security reasons, but the fact made the store famous again. In addition to selling basic products, they also sell tickets Powerball and Mega Millions.

From now on, the store will likely become a usual place where people look to buy the ticket that will take them to glory. The current jackpot is US$41,000,000 (with a cash option of US$19,000,000). The numbers drawn in last Monday’s drawing were: 20, 22, 31, 33 and 45, and the Powerball was 1.

The store where the winning ticket was purchased Photo:Family Food Mart | Google Maps Share

How to play the Powerball lottery?



If you’re feeling lucky, like that person who bought their ticket in New Jersey, all the Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 P.M.., Eastern Time, at Florida Lottery HeadquartersPowerball drawings are held.

Powerball tickets They cost US$2 per play and with your purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and a number more between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

However, it should be noted that many people play the lottery daily, since Ticket sales take place in 45 states. According to a study by Search Logistics57% of Americans buy at least one or more lottery tickets each year. That’s about 181 million players every year.