This November 22 A new Powerball draw was played, the United States lottery which, with a little luck, can make a millionaire of anyone who buys a ticket. On this occasion, the biggest jackpot was left vacant, like the other secondary millionaire prizes. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahasee and can be followed live on YouTube.

Tickets are sold in 45 US states and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the drawing takes place, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of the sale on each occasion.

Winning numbers for the Powerball lottery for November 22 in the United States

On their official website, The winning numbers of the Powerball lottery are displayed, which on this occasion were: 20, 24, 33, 39, 42 and the red Powerball 21. The first prize, which could keep the accumulated jackpot of US$316,000,000; however, there were other winners.

The secondary prize of US$2,000,000 was won by someone from New York; while the US$1,000,000 one was taken by people from Florida, California, North Carolina and Oregon.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



The ticket costs US$2 per play and with its purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?

To win the accumulated jackpot, you must match all six numbers, while guessing only the five white balls also gives you a million-dollar sum. If you want to increase your winnings, you can purchase the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If a smaller prize is obtained and the extra sum was invested, this benefit will serve to multiply what was obtained.