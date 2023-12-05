This November 22, a new Powerball draw was played, the United States lottery that, with a little luck, can make anyone who buys a ticket a millionaire. On this occasion, The biggest pot was left vacant, as was the second prize, while for the third there was a winner. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahasee and can be followed live on YouTube.

Tickets are sold in 45 US states and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the drawing takes place, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of the sale on each occasion.

Powerball results: the winners of the December 4 lottery

On their official website, The winning numbers of the Powerball lottery are displayed, which on this occasion were: 18, 19, 27, 28, 45 and the red Powerball 9. The first prize, which could keep the accumulated jackpot of US$416,000,000, remained vacant; as well as the secondary prize of US$2,000,000. However, someone from New York took the figure of US$1,000,000.

The winning numbers from the December 4 draw.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?

The ticket costs US$2 per play and with its purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?

To win the accumulated jackpot, you must match all six numbers, while guessing only the five white balls also gives you a million-dollar sum. If you want to increase your winnings, you can purchase the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If a smaller prize is obtained and the extra sum was invested, this benefit will serve to multiply what was obtained.