He Powerball draw On Monday night, October 9, he left two important news for the users of this lottery. First of all, thanks to the Jackpot became vacant, the new number being drawn became the second largest jackpot in history. On the other hand, the day also showed that a player won US$2,000,000.

According to the official website of the lotteryThe Grand Prize, which requires matching the numbers of the five white balls and the powerball red, was left vacant. From this, the accumulated jackpot grew and reached the figure of US$1,730,000,000. This represents the second largest number in history, after in November 2022 a player from California won the US$2,004,000,000 prize. This new sum will be put into play on Wednesday night, when the October 11 game takes place.

Beyond this novelty, the results of October 9 also brought good news for a player. After matching the numbers of the five white balls and purchasing the Power Play ticket, which is more expensive but allows you to multiply your winnings, a user won US$2,000,000. Four other players matched the same numbers, but bought the regular ticket, so they added to the US$1,000,000 prize.

These are the winning numbers from the October 9 Powerball lottery drawing. See also Grillo returns to the theater but "Vaffa Day" are far away: unsold seats everywhere

How to play the Powerball lottery in the USA?

The ticket costs two dollars per play and with its purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the white balls. powerball red. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?

To stay with him jackpot, all six numbers must be guessed correctly, while for guessing only the five white balls a million-dollar sum is also awarded. If you want to increase your winnings, you can purchase the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If a smaller prize is obtained and the extra sum was invested, this benefit will serve to multiply what was obtained.

How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?

The regulations of the american lottery It does not establish that you have to be a North American citizen to play or win, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first of them involves contacting an agent lottery to go in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the envoy will charge a commission on the eventual prize.

The other possibility involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.