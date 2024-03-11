A Florida resident was the winner in the last Powerball lottery drawing. Although no one won the grand prize of US$511,000,000 from the drawing on March 9, the game presented several winners, among them a resident of the Sunshine State, who will be able to collect US$1,000,000.

The winning numbers of the draw were 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 and the red powerball 16. Across the United States, there were three players who matched all five white ball numbers, one in Ohio, who doubled his prize by using the Power Play multiplier; another in New York; and, one more, in Florida, according to a press release from the famous lottery.

According to the Florida lottery affiliate, the winning US$1,000,000 ticket was sold at the City Food Mart convenience store, located at 21 N. 7th Street, in Haines City, a town in Polk County. The store offers a variety of drinks, food, lottery games and fishing supplies.

The $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold at this store in Polk County, Florida. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

What you need to know to play in the next Powerball drawing



With no Powerball jackpot winner registered, The jackpot for the March 11 draw is US$535,000,000. To play, the contestant must purchase a ticket, which costs US$2; Then you must choose five numbers, between one and 69, for the white balls; and, one more, between one and 25, for the red powerball. “The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million,” indicates the official lottery site.

When someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they can choose between collecting the estimated grand prize, over 30 annuities, or in a single payment, which is equivalent to a smaller amount. “The cash value option, generally, is the amount of money that must be in the jackpot prize pool, on the day of the drawing, to fund the estimated annual jackpot prize,” the giveaway states.