According to the Florida lottery affiliate, the winning US$1,000,000 ticket was sold at the City Food Mart convenience store, located at 21 N. 7th Street, in Haines City, a town in Polk County. The store offers a variety of drinks, food, lottery games and fishing supplies.
What you need to know to play in the next Powerball drawing
With no Powerball jackpot winner registered, The jackpot for the March 11 draw is US$535,000,000. To play, the contestant must purchase a ticket, which costs US$2; Then you must choose five numbers, between one and 69, for the white balls; and, one more, between one and 25, for the red powerball. “The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million,” indicates the official lottery site.
When someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they can choose between collecting the estimated grand prize, over 30 annuities, or in a single payment, which is equivalent to a smaller amount. “The cash value option, generally, is the amount of money that must be in the jackpot prize pool, on the day of the drawing, to fund the estimated annual jackpot prize,” the giveaway states.
