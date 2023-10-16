After the second largest jackpot in the history of the Powerball lottery was drawn on October 11, This Monday’s drawing features a new jackpotwith a million-dollar figure.

The Powerball drawing this October 16 has an estimated jackpot of US$34,000,000which the winner could collect in 29 annual payments, or choose to receive a single payment for around US$15,400,000.

How to win the Powerball lottery?

To win this giveaway, Players must match six numbers, corresponding to five white balls and the red Powerball. Although the probability is one in 292,201,338, the history of this lottery has several winners of large accumulated sums.

Also Whoever selects the numbers of the five white balls wins a millionaire amount. Matching different combinations can mean different prizes, whether several thousand dollars or US$4, for matching just the red Powerball. If you want to increase your winnings, the player can purchase a ticket, for an extra dollar, to add the Power Play feature, which serves as a multiplier.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



You must buy a ticket that costs US$2, which gives you the right to choose five numbers between one and 69, for the white balls, and a number between one and 26, for the red Powerball. The player can choose the numbers or can choose to have the machine select them at random.

Where to buy Powerball tickets?



Since the sweepstakes rules do not show any restrictions that only allow citizens to play or prohibit non-US residents from playing, anyone can participate. If you are in the US, you can go to any authorized store. If you are in another country, you can use a broker or a digital bet.

If you use the services of a third party you will have to pay a commission; if you choose participate in the Powerball drawing digitallyyou can buy your ticket and choose your numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet.