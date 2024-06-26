Powerball is one of the largest lotteries in the United States.. It holds drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at its headquarters in Tallahasee, Florida. However, not all Americans can participate. There are five states that prohibit the sale of tickets and these are the reasons.

Yes ok Powerball ticket sales are carried out in 45 states in the country, Residents of some areas have to leave their jurisdiction if they want to participate in this draw, as it is prohibited.

The five states that prohibit playing Powerball are:

Alabama

Alaska

Hawaii

Utah

The reasons in each of the cases vary, according to a compilation prepared by The Hill. For example, In the case of Alabama, religious groups have opposed lotteries. However, there is currently a project to create a state lottery. Those in favor affirm that the proceeds could be used for different initiatives in the state, for example education.

Alaska, for its part, does not allow the sale of tickets. of draws like Powerball and Mega Millions so that people do not lose interest in charity raffles that take place in the state.

Most gambling is prohibited in Hawaii.since opponents claim that these encourage crime, harm the poorest communities and create addiction.

In Nevadadespite having the gaming area par excellence, not allowed the sale of lottery tickets at the state level precisely because They consider them competition for their income.

Finally, in the case of Utah gambling is prohibited basically due to pressure from religious groups.

The Powerball lottery can even be played from other countries. Photo:Photomontage from iStock images. Share

If you live in a US state where Powerball is prohibited, can you not participate?

It is worth remembering that Powerball tickets cost US$2 per play and that with your purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the Red Powerball. But, if you live in one of the states where this raffle is prohibited, are you prevented from playing and winning?

According to US lottery regulations, It is not necessary to be a North American citizen or live in specific places to win, so it is even possible to play from other countries.

The above means that, Even if you live in one of the states where the sale of Powerball tickets is not permitted, you can still participate. The challenge is that you will have to leave the area to find a store where the tickets for the raffle are sold, although you could also do it through various internet platforms. If you win a prize, They will not be able to deny you money because of your state of residence.