He powerball play this Wednesday, October 4 to deliver the third largest prize in the history of a United States lottery. The multi-million dollar reward for whoever gets the numbers right has been accumulating with each draw.

The American lottery is one of the most desired because of the millions it delivers. It was created in 1992 and holds the record for the largest chance prize in the North American country: on November 8, 2022, a single player in California won $2.04 billion.

How is Powerball played?

Powerball is played in 45 states in the United States, including Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — there are also ways to play it in other countries.

The Powerball prize is accumulating.

Those who want to participate must buy the ticket that costs two dollars (more than eight thousand Colombian pesos) for each play.

You must select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white ballots and a number from 1 to 26 for the so-called ‘red Powerball’. To win the jackpot, you need to match the five white balls in any order and the red ball.

Powerball: jackpot, results and winning numbers from the October 4 drawing

The draws take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. In each one the numbers of the ballots are known that they hope to bring luck to the players. If there is no winner, the prize is simply added.

The jackpot for the October 4 draw is $1.2 billion (more than five billion Colombian pesos at the current exchange rate).

Powerball prize: jackpot and number of hits

If you don’t get all the numbers right, Even so, you can win prizes of between four dollars and one million dollars (between 12 thousand pesos and 400,000 million Colombian pesos).

5 correct numbers: one million dollars.

4 numbers + red Powerball: $50,000.

4 numbers: 100 dollars.

3 numbers + red Powerball: 100 dollars.

3 numbers: 7 dollars.

2 numbers + red Powerball: 7 dollars.

1 number + red Powerball: 4 dollars.

Red Powerball: $4.

How can you play the Powerball lottery from Colombia?

Powerball can be played outside the United States through an intermediary platform.

Powerball tickets can only be purchased directly in the United States. To acquire it outside that country, such as in Colombia, you must do so through an intermediary.

There are several platforms on the internet that do the process for you. They require you to be of legal age and make the payment online. Thus, you can choose the numbers and enter to participate.

It is recommended that you review the security of these platforms very carefully to avoid scams. Read the terms and conditions also to know, in case of winning a prize, how the disbursement is made and what type of commission the intermediary asks for.

