Millions of people dream of changing their lives with a stroke of luck and to do so they play the lottery. In the United States, one of the most popular options is Powerball, whose drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. These were the results of yesterday, December 27.

In this lottery, as long as there is no jackpot winner who matches all six numbers, the total pool accumulates so that it has now reached US$707,200,000 since in the last drawing there was no lucky winner.

Drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery Center in Tallahasee and can be followed live on the YouTube channel. It should be noted that Ticket sales are carried out in 45 states in the United States and They can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of the sale.

Powerball results: the winners of the December 27 lottery

On the official lottery site they were published which were the winning numbers from the draw last Wednesday, December 27, which on this occasion corresponded to: 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and Powerball 5.

It must also be said that for an extra US$1 you can add the Power Play function thanks to which, if you get a smaller prize you can multiply what you get and in the last draw this number corresponded to three.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?

He ticket for the Powerball drawing costs US$2 per play and five numbers must be chosen between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?

To win the accumulated jackpot you must guess all six numbers, however, for guessing only the five white balls a sum of US$1,000,000 is awarded, while for four correct numbers plus the Powerball you get US$50,000.

How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?

The regulations of the American lottery It does not establish that you have to be a North American citizen to play or win, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first of them involves contacting a person in the United States who goes directly to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the envoy will charge a commission on the eventual prize.

The other possibility involves betting on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.