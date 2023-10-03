The madness for powerball grows, as does its multimillion-dollar prize that has accumulated day after day and gives many more bettors the opportunity to win.

(In context: Powerball: these were the winning numbers of the millionaire American lottery).

The American lottery is one of the most desired because of the millions it delivers. It was created in 1992 and holds the record for the most random prize in the North American country: on November 8, 2022, a single player in California won $2.04 billion.

What is the Powerball 2023 prize?

Powerball is one of the most important lotteries in the United States.

The draws take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. In each one the numbers of the ballots are known that they hope to bring luck to the players. If there is no winner, the prize is simply added.

For the draw on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the accumulated amount is 1.2 billion dollars (more than five billion Colombian pesos at the current exchange rate).

(See: These were Stegan Mandel’s controversial methods to win the lottery 14 times).

In case someone matches all the ballots, you can win the third largest lottery prize in the history of the United Statesaccording to records.

As mentioned, the record was broken in November 2022 by delivering more than $2 million. While the second largest prize was won in 2015, with 1.5 million dollars.

How is Powerball played?

The Powerball prize is accumulating.

Powerball is played in 45 states in the United States, including Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — there are also ways to play it in other countries.

Those who want to participate must buy the ticket that costs two dollars (more than eight thousand Colombian pesos) for each play.

(Read: Visa lottery: foreigners will be able to participate for 55,000 greencards this year).

One has to select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white ballots and a number from 1 to 26 for the so-called ‘red Powerball’. To win the jackpot, you need to match the five white ballots in any order and the red ballot.

If you don’t match all the numbers, you can still win prizes of between four dollars and 500,000 dollars (12 thousand pesos and two billion Colombian pesos).

How can you play the Powerball lottery from Colombia?

Powerball tickets can only be purchased directly in the United States. To acquire it outside that country, such as in Colombia, you must do so through an intermediary.

(You can consult: Man wins the lottery and hides it from his family: ‘I don’t want them to stop working.’)

There are several platforms on the internet that do the process for you. They require you to be of legal age and make the payment online. Thus, you can choose the numbers and enter to participate.

It is recommended that you review the security of these platforms very carefully to avoid scams. Read the terms and conditions also to know, in the event of winning a prize, how the disbursement is made and what type of commission the intermediary asks for..

You can also read:

– Which countries do not need a visa to enter the United States? Updated list 2023.

– He won more than 110,000 million pesos in the lottery and lost it all: what happened to him?

– Baloto and Baloto rematch: stacks to results and winners of the September 30 draw.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL