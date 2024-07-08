Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at Florida Lottery Headquarters, drawings are held Powerball draws, one of the most important in the United States which gives millions of dollars if the person manages to guess all the numbers correctly. However, it doesn’t take that much, find out how much you will get if you match only two numbers.

According to the criteria of

One of the biggest attractions of Powerball is that Your jackpot keeps building up over time if there is no winner, but the minimum amount to be handed over is US$20,000,000, which is why millions of people try their luck with the intention of changing their lives at any moment. In fact, the most recent jackpot was US$139,000,000.

To win that amount of money, you need to match both the white balls and the red Powerball. But that doesn’t mean you can’t win. prizes for guessing just a few numbers.

According to the official Florida Lottery website, these are the prizes you could win if you guess two numbers:

Red Powerball plus a white ball: US$4

Red Powerball, one white ball and Power Play 2X: US$8

Red Powerball, one white ball and Power Play 3X: US$12

Red Powerball, one white ball and Power Play 4X: US$16

Red Powerball, one white ball and Power Play 5X: US$20

Red Powerball, one white ball and Power Play 10X: US$40

In case of hitting two white balls and the red Powerball these would be your winnings:

Two white balls plus the red Powerball: US$7

Two white balls, the red Powerball and Power Play 2X: US$14

Two white balls, the red Powerball and Power Play 3X: US$21

Two white balls, the red Powerball and Power Play 4X: US$28

Two white balls, the red Powerball and Power Play 5X: US$35

Two white balls, the red Powerball and Power Play 10X: US$70

It must even be said that If you match only the red Powerball, you can take home a prize of US$4, unless you have purchased the Power Play option which costs an additional US$1 and depending on how much you invest, can multiply your earnings several times over.

The Powerball lottery is one of the largest lotteries in the United States. Photo:Powerball Share

How to play the Powerball lottery?

Powerball tickets cost US$2 per play and with your purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

To select the figures you can use, for example, dates that are significant to you, or let the machine choose the numbers.

Ticket sales are taking place in 45 states and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw. Please note that the rules do not require you to be a US citizen to play or win, so it is possible to participate from another country.