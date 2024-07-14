Lottery players should know that, at least in the case of Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in more than 292,201,330,000. Still, there are dozens of people who can boast of having changed their lives overnight by winning a million-dollar sum. But Winning is also possible if you guess only a few numbers, and this is how much you could get paid if you guess only three.

It is worth remembering that Powerball tickets are available in 45 states in the United States and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw takes place. However, The rules do not state that it is mandatory to be a US citizen to win, so you can participate even from other countries.

The Powerball ticket costs US$2 and will give you the right to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the Red Powerball. The numbers can be selected directly or generated randomly by a machine.

If you want to increase your profits, For an additional US$1 you can purchase the ticket to add the Power Play feature which will multiply your prize depending on what you invest.

Although To win the jackpot you will need to match all six numbers, You will receive prizes even if you only match the Red Powerball, but the prize will be much bigger if you guess three numbers. Here are the details according to the combinations:

Two white balls plus the Red Powerball: US$7

Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 2X: US$14

Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 3X: US$21

Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 4X: US$28

Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 5X: US$35

Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 10X: US$70

Three white balls: US$7

Three white balls plus Power Play 2X: US$14

Three white balls plus Power Play 3X: US$21

Three white balls plus Power Play 4X: US$28

Three white balls plus Power Play 5X: US$35

Three white balls plus Power Play 10X: US$70

Three white balls and the Red Powerball: US$100

Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 2X: US$200

Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 3X: US$300

Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 4X: US$400

Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 5X: US$500

Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 10X: US$1,000

Powerball draws are held three times a week. Photo:Photomontage from iStock images. Share

When are the Powerball drawings?

The United States Powerball Lottery draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and can be followed live on YouTube.

If you are in one of the five states where ticket sales are prohibited, or in another country, and you want to participate, you can do so through an agent who will go personally to buy the ticket or search for digital platforms that allow you to place your bet directly.