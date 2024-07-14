According to the criteria of
It is worth remembering that Powerball tickets are available in 45 states in the United States and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the draw takes place. However, The rules do not state that it is mandatory to be a US citizen to win, so you can participate even from other countries.
The Powerball ticket costs US$2 and will give you the right to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the Red Powerball. The numbers can be selected directly or generated randomly by a machine.
If you want to increase your profits, For an additional US$1 you can purchase the ticket to add the Power Play feature which will multiply your prize depending on what you invest.
Although To win the jackpot you will need to match all six numbers, You will receive prizes even if you only match the Red Powerball, but the prize will be much bigger if you guess three numbers. Here are the details according to the combinations:
- Two white balls plus the Red Powerball: US$7
- Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 2X: US$14
- Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 3X: US$21
- Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 4X: US$28
- Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 5X: US$35
- Two white balls, the Red Powerball plus Power Play 10X: US$70
- Three white balls: US$7
- Three white balls plus Power Play 2X: US$14
- Three white balls plus Power Play 3X: US$21
- Three white balls plus Power Play 4X: US$28
- Three white balls plus Power Play 5X: US$35
- Three white balls plus Power Play 10X: US$70
- Three white balls and the Red Powerball: US$100
- Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 2X: US$200
- Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 3X: US$300
- Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 4X: US$400
- Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 5X: US$500
- Three white balls, the Red Powerball and Power Play 10X: US$1,000
When are the Powerball drawings?
The United States Powerball Lottery draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and can be followed live on YouTube.
