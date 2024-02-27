Just minutes after 2024 began, a North Carolina woman fainted after winning US$1,000,000 in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing, which took place live during the show Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, from the ABC network.

Although the event already happened a few weeks ago, it remained one of the most iconic moments of lottery winners in the United States.

Pamela Bradshaw's fate was revealed on the eve of the new year, when won a VIP trip to New York and the opportunity to be one of the five participants in the raffle First Millionaire of the Year, which presented the opportunity to win US$1,000,000. Thus, the woman from North Carolina visited the Big Apple accompanied by her daughter and enjoyed seeing the city's tourist attractions.

The woman, who had never taken a flight and did not know New York, was amazed by the experience of four days and three nights in the city. “I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty.”Bradshaw said, lottery officials shared in a statement. Little did she know that her luck would continue and she would return home a millionaire.

He faints after winning the lottery on “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest”



On the night of December 31, 2023, the group of five people who competed in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing was able to enjoy part of the program Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve backstage. Just a few minutes after the giant ball fell in Times Square, marking the beginning of 2024, Ryan Seacrest announced: “Pamela, you're a millionaire!”.

Given the impression of having won US$1,000,000, Pamela Bradshaw collapsed on stage. Immediately, the driver and his daughter helped him get up and the celebration began. “Oh my God!” Pamela said, still shocked and incredulous at the wonderful news of her being the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year.

Minutes after 2024 began, the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year drawing took place, on the program hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

With her new fortune, the North Carolina woman wants to acquire a property that will serve as a home for her and her family. “(I want to buy) a house of my ownthat it is mine and where I feel safe, nothing too fancy or big, just a small cabin with one or two rooms,” said Pamela.