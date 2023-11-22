An analysis of the winning numbers from the draws powerball and Mega Millions from the United States revealed an apparent lack of randomness in number selection, challenging the assumption that these should be completely random. In accordance with USA Todayit has been noted that despite the seemingly unpredictable nature of the drawing, there are discernible patterns in the results of previous drawings, especially in the case of Mega Millions.

Since June, 65 of the 70 white balls in Mega Millions have been selected, raising questions about the true random nature of the drawing. In the case of Powerball, it stands out that ball number 56 has not been selected since the end of May, contributing to the formation of a bell curve on November 11. This phenomenon raises curiosity about the possibility that there is some underlying pattern in the selection of numbers in these lotteries..

To shed light on these patterns, experts established an average of 15 Powerball wins, focusing on a range of 207 games for a more solid, mid-range perspective. The choice of this range is based on a method that multiplies the number of balls selected in each game (five) by the total number of white balls (69) and by the number of games each week (three). This approach offers a more detailed analysis of the frequency of wins in a specific period.

The key question that arises is whether there is a pattern behind the selection of winning numbers. The possibility arises that the numbers are not truly random., but rather that they follow some pattern related to the way the drawing is carried out or some other unidentified factor. The distribution of Powerball numbers has shown a bell curve since July 29, suggesting that the organization of the numbers is not completely random.

(We also recommend: Tragedy in California: a 5-year-old boy stabs his twin brother to death)

An analysis by USA Tuday called into question the randomness of the results of the two most popular lotteries in the US. See also League-Russia, Gabrielli's denial "News not attributable to intelligence" Photo: Sem Solutions / iStock

Changes in the game would have influenced the randomness

It has been observed that, In October 2015, Powerball administrators made changes to the game aimed at making it more difficult to win., which, according to some experts, could have influenced the distribution of winning numbers. This change to make it more difficult to win could have led to a higher incidence of certain selected numbers.

Despite these apparent patterns, the lottery is still a game of chance with extremely low odds of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million in the case of Powerball. Although statistical analyzes can provide interesting information, they do not guarantee success in the game. However, some players have adjusted their strategies based on these analyzes to slightly reduce their odds.