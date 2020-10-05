Highlights: Strike by the personnel of the electricity department across the state against privatization

Work related to consumer services including repair of fault affected

According to intelligence, there is a possibility of further indefinite strike

Social media and especially Twitter are replete with complaints of power cuts.

Lucknow

Bijli vibhag ki hadtal for the entire day Monday in protest against privatization. During this period, work related to consumer services including repair of fault was affected (power cut in uttar pradesh). Even in many areas, including the Energy Minister’s residence, there was a power crisis. Meanwhile, the energy management and the district administration made several alternative arrangements with the police guard to restore power supply, but all failed in front of the fault. According to Intelligence report, employees can start indefinite strike and Jail Bharo movement at any time.

The breakdown of the 33 KV line coming from Gomtinagar in Lucknow stopped the supply of the Cooper Road sub-station. Power supply was halted from 11:40 am to 1:10 pm in the vicinity of the Chief Minister’s residence, including Kalidas Marg, Gautam Palli, 28-Park Road, operated from the sub-center. Due to this, several VVIP houses, including Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, got light for about 1:30 hours. Director Tech arrived at the notice and restored the supply from another source.



Twitter cut by complaints of power cuts, power failure in many places for 24 hours

This is just a hallmark. Social media and especially Twitter are replete with complaints of power cuts. But from the Minister of Energy to the officials and MPs-MLAs, there is no response to these complaints. Power cuts from Gautam Budh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh to Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh have caused havoc. In many places 20-24 hours of power outages have passed, but there is no one to take care of it.

Employees organized candle march to protest against privatization

In protest against privatization, the electricians took out a candle march from Shakti Bhavan to the Gandhi statue site at GPO. During this, the acting president of the organization Chhote Lal Dixit said that the management should try to improve the system by leaving a rigid attitude to privatization. Apart from this, the contract electricians gave a memorandum to Law and Justice Minister Brijesh Pathak and demanded early resolution of the problems. During this time, State General Secretary Devendra Pandey of UP Power and Tender Contracting Employees Union raised the demand that the contract workers should be paid salaries directly from the department under the musterroll. Apart from this, the scam in the last 19 years in the name of EPF, ESI should be investigated.



Officer alert to deal with the strike of electricity workers

Police and administration officials have been alerted about the statewide strike of the power workers. During this time, the government has appointed Special Secretary Satya Prakash Upadhyay as the nodal officer to take care of the arrangements. Apart from this, the officers of the districts are keeping a close watch on the employees who went on strike. Electricity workers in all the districts of the state are on a work boycott with their demands. The government has alerted the Mandalayukta, DM and police officers of the districts so that the power system is not affected. It has been advised to avoid harassment action against employees. At the same time, according to intelligence report, employees can start indefinite strike and Jail Bharo movement at any time.

Opposition of diploma engineers on imposition of duty in electricity department

During the work boycott of electricity employees, the duty of diploma engineers is being replaced in their place. Diploma engineers have announced their support for the movement of electricity workers, protesting against this decision. In a meeting held at the federation office at Raj Bhavan Road on Monday, UP Diploma Engineers Union – Public Works President Harikeshore Tiwari said that engineers of most departments, including Public Works, are not trained for electrical work. In such a situation, it is dangerous to put them on duty.