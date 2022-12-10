City Council of Odessa reported that thousands of subscribers have no electricity due to damage to power facilities

In Odessa, the light was partially lost due to strikes on energy facilities, the city council of Odessa reports. Telegram-channel.

According to the city authorities, thousands of subscribers have no electricity due to damage to the energy infrastructure. Information about the victims is not given.

“The work of rescue and recovery services continues,” the city council said in a statement.

Earlier in Nikolaev they talked about the poor situation with food and water. According to a local activist, there is no clean water in the village, in addition, residents are given bread every three days.