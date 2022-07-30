Max Verstappen he was unable to complete the second run in Q3 due to a power unit problem and in the first he had finished long in Turn-2 with an evident block without knowing the reason for the error, perhaps induced by a strong gust of wind. The Dutchman obviously did not like the technical knockout that relegated him to tenth position and via radio he asked for explanations after having correctly parked all the cars behind him including that of poleman Russell.

Faced with Verstappen’s insistence on the cause of the problem, the track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase he ‘silenced’ him by pointing out that the radio is not the right place to discuss these problems in order not to give important information to the competition. The world champion in charge concluded the communications by stressing that he could not even put the car in ‘neutral’ or in neutral.

According to Dutch journalist Erik Vah Haren of the newspaper De Telegraaf there Red Bull may need to replace a component of Max Verstappen’s power unit thus arriving at three elements for the component in question. Even if Red Bull decided to mount a new engine, there would be no penalty even if the specification were not to be the same as the previous ones because the regulations under the Parc Fermé has changed in this respect. In any case, the hypothesis that Red Bull has updated specifications ready in Hungary is a somewhat remote scenario, even if the power unit 2 was already identical to the 1 without any news.

Max Verstappen will therefore start from tenth position tomorrow, perhaps with a new component or even the power unit number 3 of the 3 allowed in the season. A situation that would lead to a penalty if Honda HRC were to be able to update the hybrid in time with the deadline for the development of that part of the power unit set for 1 September.