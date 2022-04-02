In a season in which 23 appointments are expected, the reliability of the engines and mechanics will play a fundamental role in the race to the world champion. Each driver can use a maximum number of units for each component, after which each additional substitution will result in penalties to be served as a retreat of positions on the starting grid.

After the first two rounds of the season, the situation appears rather critical at Alpine and Red Bull / AlphaTauri. In Jeddah Fernando Alonso has already had to replace several components of his power unit, but it is above all the Red Bull engines that show reliability problems. Perez, Gasly and Tsunoda had to resort to the first substitutions, with 3 out of 4 Red Bull-powered cars suffering problems. Mercedes at the moment remains the only engineer exempt from replacements on the power unit front.

Drivers table

Legend

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Thermal Engine: maximum 3 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the turbo: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the crankshaft: max 3 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Eletronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: maximum 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Geaarbox Case (Gearbox outer shell: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX GB GC

Russell 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hamilton 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Perez 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Sainz 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ricciardo 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Norris 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Alonso 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 Or with 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gasly 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 Tsunoda 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 Vettel Stroll 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Albon 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Latifi 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bottas 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 Zhou 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Magnussen 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 Schumacher 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Engineers table

Although the penalties on the grid only apply to the count of the substitutions of the individual drivers, it is also advisable to take a look at the situation of the individual engineers, an indication of the reliability of the various units.

Engineer ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX

Mercedes (8 cars) 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Ferrari (6 cars) 6 6 6 6 6 8 6 Red Bull Powertrain (4 cars) 6 7 7 6 5 4 6 Renault (2 cars) 3 3 3 3 2 3 4