The Miami Grand Prix revolutionized the tables with the calculation of replaced components of power units and transmissions. In Florida all Ferrari-powered cars have in fact introduced the second seasonal unit of heat engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, with the exception of Carlos Sainz, who had already used the new components in Imola as a precaution after the accident in Melbourne. For the Maranello engineer this is the classic planned rotation of his units during the season. The power unit at the start of the season will still be used in free practice sessions and on more guided tracks such as Monaco, to reduce the mileage charged to the second engine. The hybrid parts introduced in Florida are still compliant with the spec at the start of the championship, while with the second rotation the renewed hybrid should make its debut which will benefit from the latest development granted before the technical freeze until 2026. It should also be noted that in Miami Bottas has already recourse to the third seasonal turbocharger unit and MGU-H as a consequence of the impact in the first free practice session, already reaching the maximum limit allowed by the regulation.

At Red Bull Powertrain, in America Pierre Gasly was equipped with the third power unit of the season, with both AlphaTauri drivers now close to a penalty on the grid at the next substitution. It should be emphasized that, while the Faenza team accuses evident reliability problems, Red Bull has hardly had to resort to any new component, despite having served three retirements in the first five races. The Milton Keynes team will have to worry more about the transmission issue, with Verstappen already arrived at third change out of the four granted in the season.

The calculation of the substitutions at the level of the engineers has no value for the purposes of the penalties on the grid, but is in any case indicative of the level of reliability of the various power units. In the relationship between the components used and the cars on the track, it can be seen that Ferrari has set the rotation of its units in a different way. The Maranello engineer has anticipated the debut of the second power unit for all his cars, contrary to Mercedes and Red Bull, the latter net of frequent substitutions at AlphaTauri. A separate discussion for Alpine, whose replacements were forced by reliability problems rather than by a programmed rotation.

Substitution table: drivers

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Thermal Engine: maximum 3 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the turbo: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the crankshaft: max 3 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Eletronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: maximum 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Geaarbox Case (Gearbox outer shell: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER GB GC Russell 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 Hamilton 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 3 3 Perez 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 2 Leclerc 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 1 1 Sainz 2 2 2 2 1 2 3 2 2 Ricciardo 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 Norris 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 2 Alonso 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 2 2 Or with 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 3 3 Gasly 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 3 3 Tsunoda 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 1 1 Vettel 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 2 2 Stroll 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 Albon 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 Latifi 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 Bottas 2 3 3 2 1 2 4 2 3 Zhou 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 Magnussen 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 2 Schumacher 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 2

Replacement table: engineers



ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Thermal Engine)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the turbo)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the crankshaft)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery)

CE: Control Eletronics (Control unit)

EX: Exhaust

Engineer ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER Mercedes (8 cars) 10 10 10 10 11 10 10 Ferrari (6 cars) 12 13 13 12 8 10 18 Red Bull Powertrain (4 cars) 8 9 9 8 5 5 11 Renault (2 cars) 5 5 5 5 3 3 5