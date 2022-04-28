The Imola stage represented the fourth round of the season, in which new replacements of components of the power unit and transmission were recorded. Considering how each engine has to complete eight races on average in order not to exceed the ceiling of three units per season, it is increasingly evident that different teams will have difficulty in respecting the seasonal limit, with a high probability of incurring penalties on the starting grid in the second half of the championship.

The first replacement of a Maranello power unit was recorded in Emilia Romagna. In fact, a new heat engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K were installed on the Sainz car, a precautionary choice after the withdrawal in Australia, forced by the reduced time available on the track at Imola with the Sprint Race format. On the other hand, the situation at Alpine continues to be alarming: the Anglo-French team is at the fourth consecutive replacement of its own engine in as many weekends. This time it was Esteban Ocon’s car that requested a new engine unit, after the three previously replaced on Fernando Alonso’s car, the latter already at the limit of engines used in the season.

It should be noted that a new battery and control unit were used on Alex Albon’s car during the weekend in Imola at Williams. Outside of the power unit context, on the other hand, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen have resorted to the second gearbox out of the four granted this season, using new components both in terms of gears and external structure.

Drivers table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Thermal Engine: maximum 3 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the turbo: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the crankshaft: max 3 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Electronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: maximum 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Geaarbox Case (Gearbox outer shell: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER GB GC Russell 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hamilton 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Perez 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 Leclerc 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Sainz 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 2 2 Ricciardo 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 Norris 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 2 Alonso 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 1 1 Or with 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 2 Gasly 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 2 Tsunoda 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 1 1 Vettel 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 2 Stroll 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Albon 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 Latifi 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bottas 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 Zhou 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Magnussen 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 Schumacher 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2

Engineers table

The calculation of the substitutions at the level of the engineers has no value for the purposes of the penalties on the grid, but it is however indicative of the level of reliability of the various power units. Mercedes and Ferrari are confirmed as the most reliable engineers in relation to the number of customer teams, although a high frequency of replacement of exhausts by the teams that rely on the Maranello engine should be noted. Alpine, on the other hand, continues to send alarming signals, with the power units used so far exceeding double the number of cars lined up on the track.

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Thermal Engine)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the turbo)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motogenerator coupled to the crankshaft)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery)

CE: Control Electronics (Control unit)

EX: Exhaust

Engineer ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER Mercedes (8 cars) 10 10 10 10 8 9 10 Ferrari (6 cars) 7 7 7 7 8 9 13 Red Bull Powertrain (4 cars) 7 8 8 7 5 5 10 Renault (2 cars) 5 5 5 5 3 3 6