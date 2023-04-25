The decisions of the F1 Commission

The meeting of F1 Commissions, which took place today electronically just before the departure of riders, managers and teams for the eagerly awaited trip to Baku, was the harbinger of various regulatory changes for the Circus. The best known and most discussed, of course, is theintroduction of a new qualifying session for the weekends where the Sprint race will take place – starting from the one in Azerbaijan – which will serve to determine the starting grid of the short race on Saturday. In addition to this, however, the team principals of the stables, together with the top management of the Circus, have also voted and approved other innovations.

Power Unit, expand the limits

One of the most interesting is the one concerning i limits imposed by the technical regulation on the use of the various components of the power unit. In fact, for years in Formula 1, in an attempt to promote cost savings for the teams, there has been a maximum number of spare parts that each team can use for each component of the hybrid power unit. Once this number is exceeded, the driver will be penalized on the starting grid. The F1 Commission, in this regard, has decided to increase the number of usable elements of the internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K from three to four. This is only for 2023.

Favorites and penalized

This decision – taken during the current season, albeit after only three GPs – can help, at least theoretically, teams like Ferrari and Mercedes, which have already achieved with both drivers the second example of some of these components after only three races of the season. The modification ratified today allows both teams to find themselves further away from the risk of a penalty on the grid. In fairness, however, it should be remembered that Red Bull also suffered several reliability problems in this first phase of the championship, although not in the race.

Adjustments to the regulation

Finally, the Circus commission has also given the green light to some others minor changes: The time allotted for the Grand Prix deployment procedure will be increased from 40 to 50 minutes. In some races, this additional time will be used to introduce the drivers to the fans. Finally the updated definition of “work on a car” during a pit penalty (Article 54.4.c), introduced as a sporting directive in March following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will now be included in the Sporting Regulations.