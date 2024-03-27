All ready for 2026 with Aston Martin

Honda Racing Corporation inaugurated a new branch, Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd. (HRC UK) in the United Kingdom. The new company was founded with the aim of acting as a favorable logistics 'base' for the European continent with regards to pre- and post-race maintenance and preparation activities on the F1 power units built by Honda at its Sakura headquarters.

The creation of HRC UK will further improve the effectiveness of Honda's operations on power units, an important step forward with a view to 2026 when Honda will be alongside Aston Martin when the new regulation relating to power units debuts (goodbye to the MGU-H, 100% bio fuel and electrical component called upon to provide more power than the current ratio with the thermal component).

Last May Honda and Aston Martin F1 have jointly announced their partnership and following the establishment of this new company in the UK HRC will begin recruiting engineers, technicians and staff for the new company from this spring.