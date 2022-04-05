One of the strengths of the Ferrari F1-75 – which leads the Formula 1 Drivers and Constructors World Championships after two races of the 2022 season – is definitely the power unit. The engine produced by the historic Italian team has managed to recover the gap that separated it from its competitors Mercedes and Honda, and it is common opinion that it is currently the benchmark in the category. “We put the thermodynamic efficiency at the center of the project, therefore the energy conversion efficiency from that introduced with the fuel to the mechanical one that reaches the crankshaft“, Explained the chief engineer of the Prancing Horse, Enrico Gualtieri, adding:”In the process it was the contribution is precious of our innovation partner Shellalso given the introduction this year of the new E10 fuel ″. Ferrari has changed its approach compared to the recent past: “We pushed on the introduction of innovations, took the programs to the limit and took all the necessary risks to reach the targets we set ourselves “assured the engineer from Modena.

The indiscretions of the paddock whisper of a possible introduction of the second seasonal power unit already in Imola or Miami, Gualtieri has neither denied nor confirmed: “On this point I cannot answer. Reliability improvementwhose limits we are still understanding, it is continuous“. Work will also continue on the ERS, which will be approved in September in view of its regulatory freeze until 2025: “The performance increase will be smaller than in 2021, when we changed the system architecture. Today we are working on optimizing the package already in the car“, Assured Gualtieri in the interview given to Corriere dello Sport.