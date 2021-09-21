There Honda in 2021 it took a significant step forward both in terms of performance and reliability. Max Verstappen won seven races, Sergio Perez one, for a total of eight out of 14 races. In more than half of the occasions, therefore, a Honda-powered Red Bull climbed on the top step of the podium against the five victories of the Mercedes engine (four of Hamilton and one of the McLaren of Ricciardo) and the success of the Alpine-Renault with Ocon in Hungary. Verstappen’s knockout at Silverstone following the Copse incident with Lewis Hamilton, however, knocked out a relatively fresh power unit, putting Red Bull and Honda in the position of being forced to introduce a fourth power unit from here to Abu Dhabi. resulting in a penalty on the starting grid.

Toyoharu Tanabe, technical director of Honda, considers it unfair and not very sensible that the regulation does not provide for exceptions other than the introduction of a new power unit: “We have analyzed the data and images and we are confident that there is a correlation between the Silverstone accident and the problem that later highlighted the engine, an inconvenience that emerged over the weekend in Hungary. The damage is so unique and rather unique that it is clear that there is a correlation between the accident and the problem encountered “, the words of Tanabe reached by the header The-Race.com.

The Japanese engineer hopes for the birth of one ‘jury’ whether or not in the future he gives the authorization to a manufacturer to carry out repairs to a power unit instead of necessarily having to introduce a new one: “The penalty positions on the starting grid have a significant sporting impact – he added – and then if the greased power could be repaired instead of completely changing them, it would go from an expense in the order of millions of euros to a few thousand. It would be ideal to set up a ‘jury’ made up of one member from each manufacturer plus one representative of the FIA. A specialized group aimed at giving authorizations or not to carry out repairs to the power units following the request of the teams. All this would be to the advantage of cost containment and compliance with the budget cap “.