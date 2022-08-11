Eighteen months of negotiations are finally converging on the final squeeze. The president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem this week he is very active on Twittera social platform where he is underlining how his hard work in the art of compromise is finding concreteness in these crucial days around August 15th in defining the short and long-term future of F1.

The FIA ​​agenda, in fact, had two major issues to finally come to a head in this summer break. On the one hand the fight against porpoising announced as early as June in Canada with consequent amendment of the 2023 regulation, on the other the drafting of the technical regulations for the new engine cycle that will debut in F1 in 2026a turning point to which two brands of the Volkswagen group such as Porsche and Audi are looking with great interest.

The twittering of Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggests that everything has been settled and that there will be no surprises on Tuesday, August 16 when the World Motorsport Council (WMSC) votes to approve the regulations on the new powertrains. The highest heads of the regulation had already been identified. The fuel will be bioethanol which debuted in a low percentage (10%) already in this 2022, power units will not have the MGU-H which has cost Honda five years in practice of millionaire investments without victories and to compensate for the loss of this component it will be the MGU-K electric element that will provide more power, equalizing that guaranteed by the 1600 cc endothermic V6 (both will generate 50% of the power overall).

In a week, therefore, we will find out if the new Builders will be given a bonus as a status of rookie competitors with a natural experience gap to be bridged towards those who run in the turbo-hybrid F1 from the first hour, that is 2014. More hours at the bench for testing and more money available to invest the tools that can be made available to the new engineers (even the engines from 2026 will enter the budget cap regime), advantages to which Red Bull is looking with interest given that the partnership with Porsche already seems more than defined. A scenario that obviously does not satisfy Ferrari and Mercedes.