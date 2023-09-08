Eyes already turned to 2026

“It will be very difficult to beat Red Bull before 2026.” Charles Leclerc admitted that the current regulatory cycle that took hold in 2022 risks being ‘private property’ of the Milton Keynes stable, which has won 31 of the 36 races staged from the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix to the Italian one of this 2023.

Ferrari and Mercedes have faced each other this season to the evidence that he was wrong to insist on the 2022 projects and if the Scuderia from Maranello had won four races last season, the risk is that, as prophesied in Bahrain after the first act of 2023, Red Bull will end the championship undefeated with 22 victories in as many rounds on the calendar.

In 2024, Ferrari will start from scratch with a new project as anticipated by team principal Frederic Vasseur – the chassis and gearbox will be new – and this zero year means going to challenge Red Bull with a project to be discovered in the face of a stable that instead it continues to refine a basis that has proved successful since the origins of this new technical regulation. In 2026 everything will change, not just the power units, but the ‘leap into the void‘ of Red Bull that has agreed to build its own engine is one of the challenges that keep the sacred fire of motivation burning in Milton Keynes.

Helmut Marko during the summer break he declared that Red Bull Powertrains is miles ahead of Ferrari and Audi in terms of power unit 2026. However, there are those who are doing better: “Our most ambitious and difficult project is to create our own engine. We have already come a long way in this regard, and what we have understood from the rumors is that at the moment we are not in the lead, but in second position“, the words of Marko interviewed by the magazine speedweek.com. The engine manufacturers registered for the 2026 regulation are currently Red Bull Powertrains, Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine, Honda and Audi. So one of Honda – which will supply the engines to Aston Martin – Mercedes and Alpine is ahead of the RBPT according to the information in Red Bull’s possession.