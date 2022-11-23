It emerged at the final race weekend of the 2022 championship in Abu Dhabi that only three power unit manufacturers have so far signed the FIA document relating to the 2026 engines. The first deadlines of 15 October and 15 November would in fact have been exploited only by Audi, Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrain. Renault would then be close to ratifying the go-ahead, while Ferrari would have posed further questions to the Federation, to clarify some points which appeared – according to the men from Maranello – to be unconvincing. Furthermore, Honda and Porsche would have been invited to join, waiting to find the team with which to associate in case of entry, to keep all options open.

Christian Horner confirmed the rumors about the separate registration of the Red Bull engine sector from the Honda one: “Deadlines have been extended, but there is still a lot of discussion about governance and the reorganization of technical and financial regulations. We signed up as a new engine builder for 2026, like Red Bull Powertrains. This is an exciting moment for our company, a new challenge to face that will give us a lot to do between now and 2026″. According to the rumors of recent days, the entry of Red Bull as an engineer would be one of the points that are making Ferrari hesitate, given that Maranello is wondering about a possible new association of the Anglo-Austrians with Honda and what effects it would have on the bonuses due to new entries.

Also Toto Wolff made official the ok of Mercedes: “There was no formal deadline, there is no date of 15 October in the regulation, they are dates decided internally by the FIA. We enterednow it’s up to the Federation to talk to everyone else and, as far as I know, the discussions are going on and we are on the right track“. And Alpine’s Laurent Rossi also explained that Renault is close to signing: “There were some points we wanted to discuss with the FIA ​​from a legal point of view. When we have all the answers, we will sign. It’s imminent“. The Aston Martinwith Mike Krack, has instead ruled out the possibility to enter as an engineer, confirming the partnership with Mercedes: “We have also evaluated the situation for the coming years and have decided that we are very satisfied with our current power unit and with our supplier. And so we decided to continue like this.”