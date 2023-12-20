Honda and Red Bull will be opponents in 2026

“It's a real shame that the relationship with Honda has to end”. Max Verstappen did not hide its disappointment when last spring the agreement between Honda and Aston Martin was made official for the supply of power units starting from 2026 when the new engines will debut in F1 (without MGU-H, powered by 100% biofuels and with the electrical component called upon to provide more energy at the expense of the thermal component compared to the current ratio).

The three-time world champion has never hidden the role that Honda has played in this cycle of successes which could potentially continue until 2025. The 'visionary' who had the courage to bet on the Japanese giant was Helmut Marko when Honda and McLaren separated in 2017. In 2018 Toro Rosso was an 'on-track laboratory' for Honda and since 2019 Red Bull has fitted the power units made at Sakura.

Honda and Red Bull then failed to reach an agreement to continue the partnership beyond 2025 because the investment made by the energy drink giant to equip the Milton Keynes campus with a division dedicated to engines could not be disavowed by the continuation of a collaboration that would have maintained almost all operations in Japan.

To prepare for Honda's new F1 participation with Aston Martin F1 from 2026, HRC will start recruiting F1 Power Unit engineers, technicians and staff members in the UK from Spring 2024. More details will be posted as we start recruitment! pic.twitter.com/wIYtFd4HIP — Honda Racing Global (@HondaRacingGLB) December 20, 2023

Honda and Red Bull have therefore parted ways and Lawrence Stroll did not miss the opportunity to become an 'official' team in terms of engine supply by signing the agreement with Honda. This last one up Twitter announced that from spring 2024 a purchasing campaign is planned in the United Kingdom at the level of technicians and engineers to be allocated to the 2026 power unit program. Red Bull is warned: after making purchases from Mercedes for the Powertrains division, someone could leave Milton Keynes to head towards the Land of the Rising Sun.