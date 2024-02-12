In the Rostov region, power supply was restored in the homes of 164 thousand residents affected by bad weather. The head of the region, Vasily Golubev, announced this on Monday, February 12.

“At the moment, the work of 654 transformer substations has been resumed, more than 100 power lines have been restored. Power supply has been restored for 164 thousand people,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Golubev also indicated that heat supply had been restored from 25 boiler houses in Shakhty, three in Novoshakhtinsk and seven in the Tsimlyansky district. Utilities reconnected nine more boiler houses in the Tsimlyansky district to backup power sources.

He clarified that restoration work continues in 17 other municipalities of the Rostov region. According to Golubev, 171 brigades of power engineers consisting of 567 people and 222 pieces of equipment are involved in them.

Earlier, on February 10, the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation reported that 70 thousand people were left without electricity in the Rostov region due to freezing rain. At that time, 265 people and 102 pieces of special equipment were working on repairing the networks.

The last time similar problems arose in the region was in mid-December 2023: due to frostbite and broken wires, more than 570 thousand residents were left without electricity for several days. This number includes consumers from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, also affected by the freezing rains and strong winds that caused these accidents.