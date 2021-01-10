Power supply restored in Pakistan after massive blackout, radio reports Radio Pakistan…

It is noted that at the moment there is power supply in most of the country, where a large-scale power outage occurred on the night of January 10.

According to authorities, the incident was due to a technical malfunction. As a result, capacity in the national electricity distribution system dropped sharply from 50 to zero.

The national energy company intends to create a committee that will investigate the causes of the incident.

It was previously reported that localities throughout Pakistan were left without electricity on Saturday night as a result of a power outage. As a result of the accident, residents of the cities of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Kasur and other settlements of the republic were left without electricity.