Power supply restored in Shebekino, Belgorod region, after the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Specialists completely restored the power supply to enterprises and residential buildings in the city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press service of Rosseti Center – Belgorodenergo.

The power supply in the city was disrupted after shelling by Ukraine. As the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said, the fire occurred as a result of a direct hit by a shell at an industrial enterprise. The substation was also damaged. According to preliminary data, one woman was injured.

“Power engineers promptly provided energy supply to consumers according to backup schemes. Socially significant facilities are connected to backup power sources,” the message says.

Earlier, on October 21, Gladkov spoke about the massive shelling by Ukraine of the Belgorod village of Murom, as a result of which the buildings of the school, kindergarten and cultural center, as well as private residential buildings, were damaged.