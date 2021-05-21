Black screens in the home office and defrosted freezers: Numerous households in Munich were without electricity for hours. There is a serious suspicion as to the cause.

Munich – It could have been the work of arsonists: 20,000 households in Munich were without electricity for many hours on Friday. “Now we have the first findings that suggest this suspicion of arson,” said a spokesman for the Munich police headquarters twelve hours after the incident. At this point in time, not all those affected were reconnected to the network. Many residents even had to be prepared for an uncomfortable evening – the full supply could still take until Saturday morning, announced a spokesman for the municipal utilities.

The unusually widespread and prolonged blackout was early in the morning after a fire in a building pit * occurred in which around 50 medium voltage power cables were completely destroyed. As a result, around 150 transformer stations failed. “The power line, which is actually laid underground, was exposed and secured with a construction fence,” said a spokesman for the fire brigade. According to him, several passers-by heard a strange crackle and then a bang. When the fire department arrived, flames blazed from the pit.

Fire in Munich paralyzes thousands of households – Brandfander determine

The fire picture in the approximately one meter deep pit indicates arson, the police spokesman explained later. At first he did not want to say any more details, the analyzes by the fire investigators had not yet been completed. A political dimension also remained unclear at first. “We are still at the beginning of the investigation,” emphasized the police spokesman. “At this point in time, we cannot provide any information as to whether there are any connections with other offenses.”

It would not be the first arson attack on infrastructure facilities in the state capital: the investigators spoke of a “series” last year. Since November 2019, strangers in Munich had several radio masts and others Infrastructural facilities set on fire *. There was a total damage of around 3.6 million euros. The investigators assigned the crimes to left-wing criminals, but corresponding information in the scene did not lead to any specific people. The investigation was therefore discontinued.

Burning power cable: The fire resulted in a widespread power outage in Munich. © Munich fire brigade / dpa

The damage that occurred on Friday is also likely to be enormous: around 20,000 households were affected in parts of the districts of Haidhausen, Ramersdorf and Berg am Laim. The first of them came back on the grid after four hours, after eight hours about a third were supplied again, as the municipal utilities announced. For the rest of them it was time to wait.

Munich: Fire paralyzes households and affects local transport

In addition to numerous shops and businesses, the local tram depot was also affected. The result: The railways could not leave in the morning, there were significant failures and delays on all lines, including in rush hour traffic. Only in the morning did the clock return to normal, as the Munich transport company announced. Almost 20 traffic lights also failed, which is why police officers regulated traffic in many places.

The municipal utilities gradually reconnected the affected area to the grid from the edge. However, the restoration of the supply took time, especially in the area of ​​the Ostbahnhof, where the fire had triggered the power failure at around 3:50 a.m.

Exactly how many people were affected by the disorder remained open. A spokeswoman said the Association of Bavarian Energy and Water Management had no statistics on comparable incidents in the Free State. Nevertheless, it is clear that it is an unusually violent power outage in terms of both spatial and temporal expansion. “You can only see that from the fact that emergency power systems and generators are usually designed for a power failure of two hours.” * Merkur.de and tz.de belong to the offer of IPPEN.MEDIA

