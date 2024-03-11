NAfter an attack on the power supply at the car manufacturer Tesla in Grünheide near Berlin, the Gigafactory is back online. The repair work was completed significantly earlier than initially expected, as the responsible network operator Edis announced on Monday evening. Tesla had previously expected production to be halted until the end of this week due to the power outage.

About a week ago, previously unknown perpetrators set fire to a freely accessible electricity pylon in a field, which is also responsible for supplying the Tesla factory. Production at the car factory came to a standstill. The left-wing extremist “Vulkan Group” had declared that it was responsible for the attack.

According to the energy supplier Edis, the decisive switching took place in the network control center at 8:45 p.m. Both Tesla and the logistics center are back online. “The supply has since been restored,” it said in a statement. The result of a high-voltage measurement was crucial for the resupply.

The attack on a freely accessible electricity pylon, which also supplies the car factory, triggered a broad debate about better protection for energy networks in Germany. Last Tuesday, Tesla factory manager André Thierig estimated the damage at hundreds of millions of euros. At that point he only expected a failure until around Sunday.

The electric car manufacturer wants to build a freight station, warehouses and a company kindergarten in addition to the existing 300-hectare factory site. To achieve this, more than 100 hectares of forest will be cleared.