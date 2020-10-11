In fact, the country has been in a power vacuum since the post-election riots because none of the political groups want to give way.

The legacy of the unfinished previous revolutions in Kyrgyzstan has been unloading on the streets of Bishkek for days. While the upheavals of the past few years were more or less just a group of like-minded people at work who acted against the existing political elite and swept them from their posts, now it is isolated, isolated groups who pursue different goals and not because of violence cringe.

This is how dubious and criminal groups fight for power. Finding a consensus is of course difficult. Especially since the now weak President Sooronbaj Scheenbekow, whose actions before the parliamentary elections only led to an explosion of dissatisfaction, opposes the ardent nationalist Sadyr Shaparov, whom parliament elected as the new head of government at the weekend.

Schaparov’s declared plan is to drive Scheenbekow away from his post. Scheenbekow himself is indeed offering his resignation – “as soon as the country finds its way back to politics according to the law”. Kyrgyzstan is far from that, even if it is now planning new elections. In fact, the country has been in a power vacuum since the post-election riots because none of the political groups want to give way.

For the young and progressives who took to the streets after the controversial parliamentary elections and called for “clean” politics, the obvious fight of everyone against everyone for power and money is a slap in the face. They wanted to get rid of “the old ones”. “The old ones” don’t go. And they can’t talk to each other either. Especially since there is a lack of intermediaries.

In view of the corona pandemic, in which every country is primarily looking after itself, and in view of the conflicts in Belarus and Nagorno-Karabakh, but also the excruciating wait for the outcome of the US presidential election, even Moscow is not paying attention to these poor spots in Central Asia. Kyrgyzstan is left to its own devices – and to the division of their authorities, who hardly create trust.