Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

The Ukraine war is causing friction between Russian politicians and the military. There is also said to be a dispute on the Crimean peninsula.

Sevastopol – While observers expect Ukraine to launch a “spring offensive” soon, clashes between top Russian officials in Crimea continue to escalate. At least that’s what Denys Khistikow, permanent representative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claims. In conversation with Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) Khistikow indicated that the Russian politician Sergei Aksyonov, who is serving as Crimean Prime Minister, and the governor of the Crimean metropolis Sevastopol, Mikhail Rasvozhayev, have been tense for some time.

Russian military officials sit at the start of an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Klimentyev/Imago

Power struggle in Putin’s circle in Crimea: Confusion over military parades

Just a few days ago, the two expressed contradictory views on whether the Russian military parades, which are held annually in May to celebrate “Victory Day”, will take place in Crimea. The Russians usually commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War – since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as well. Aksyonov explained on Telegram that the Russian authorities had decided to cancel the parades and marches for May 9 for security reasons – Razvozhayev promptly contradicted.

The decision was “not made at the moment,” said the governor. In general, such a decision lies solely with the Russian Ministry of Defense and not in Crimea itself. According to the Ukrainian Khistikow, this shows that there is little mutual understanding in Crimea and generally poor communication.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Trouble among Putin’s executives: division to be observed in Crimea

He also hinted that Aksyonov was snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Crimea last month. Putin paid an unannounced visit to occupied Ukraine in March – his first since the war began. Little respect and understanding for each other was “also observed during Putin’s visit to Sevastopol in March 2023,” “when Aksyonov was not invited to meet him,” said Khistikow. “It also shows that there is a split in the occupation administrations in the territory of the Crimean peninsula.”

The fact that the Russian leadership is crunching is nothing new, however. For weeks, Russian military officials dished out jabs because they considered their leadership style to be the most promising. One of the consequences of this was that General Valery Gerasimov was deposed by Putin. Sergei Surovikin, who gained military experience in Syria, was ordered back to his home country from Ukraine after just a few months.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, has repeatedly criticized the military leadership in recent months and accused it of incompetence. Now there is even a dispute about who gets the credit for conquering the small town of Soledar. (nak)