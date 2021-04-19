I.In the power struggle with CSU boss Markus Söder over the candidacy for chancellor, the CDU board once again supported the CDU chairman Armin Laschet with a clear majority. In a special digital meeting of the CDU leadership on Monday evening, according to a CDU spokesman, 46 members of the board of directors with voting rights voted in secret election 31 for Laschet’s candidacy. 9 voted for Söder, 6 abstained. According to the CDU, this corresponds to an approval of 77.5 percent for Laschet and 22.5 percent for Söder.

Söder had put the decision in the hands of the sister party on Monday. The CDU is now making “sovereign” decisions, he said in Munich after a CSU presidium meeting. “We as the CSU and I also respect every decision.”

In the special meeting of the CDU federal executive committee in the evening, supporters of Laschet and von Söder clashed – with an open outcome. At the start of the online special meeting, Laschet confirmed his willingness to run for chancellor. “It’s about the best answers to the pressing questions of the future. And I am ready to take on the candidacy for us, ”he said after information from the German Press Agency in Berlin. “It is our responsibility today to set an example where the election campaign is headed.”