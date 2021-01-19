The power struggle between Thomas Hitzlsperger and Claus Vogt has had its first consequences. Like the advisory board of the VfB Stuttgart in a official opinion explained, a recruiter is looking for more candidates for the presidential election.
VfB Stuttgart wants to elect the new club president on March 18. Claus Vogt currently holds this office, but the 51-year-old is exposed to a power struggle with CEO Thomas Hitzlsperger. He announced his candidacy at the end of December and sharply criticized Vogt, among other things because of the data affair.
This affront was angry with fans and members because of the successful sporting situation in the Bundesliga and the promise made during the spin-off to separate eV and AG. Meanwhile, the association’s advisory board speaks of “damage to VfB Stuttgart, the office of president and, ultimately, to the people involved”, resulting from the public power struggle.
There is likely to be heated debate within the committee as to whether Hitzlsperger, Vogt or even both will be put up for election in March. In any case, a quick decision is not to be expected: “Overall, it can be said that, due to the current situation around the two internal applicants, a quick decision-making is not possible.” In general, no final decision will be made until the investigation into the data affair has been completed and the results published.
In addition to Hitzlsperger and Vogt, the entrepreneur Volker Zeh applied for the office of president. As announced, initial interviews have already been held with the candidates and a fourth application has been rejected.
However, the advisory board wants to look for further candidates. According to this, one will make use of a “right anchored in the statutes to address possible candidates on one’s own initiative” and hire a recruiter to “expand the possible options for action for March 18th” and to ensure the highest possible level of neutrality in the context of this process “. It is unclear what consequences this step will have for Hitzlsperger and Vogt.
