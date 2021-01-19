This affront was angry with fans and members because of the successful sporting situation in the Bundesliga and the promise made during the spin-off to separate eV and AG. Meanwhile, the association’s advisory board speaks of “damage to VfB Stuttgart, the office of president and, ultimately, to the people involved”, resulting from the public power struggle.

There is likely to be heated debate within the committee as to whether Hitzlsperger, Vogt or even both will be put up for election in March. In any case, a quick decision is not to be expected: “Overall, it can be said that, due to the current situation around the two internal applicants, a quick decision-making is not possible.” In general, no final decision will be made until the investigation into the data affair has been completed and the results published.

However, the advisory board wants to look for further candidates. According to this, one will make use of a “right anchored in the statutes to address possible candidates on one’s own initiative” and hire a recruiter to “expand the possible options for action for March 18th” and to ensure the highest possible level of neutrality in the context of this process “. It is unclear what consequences this step will have for Hitzlsperger and Vogt.