The World Ski and Snowboard Association Fis receives an offer of 400 million euros from an investor – and initially rejects the offer. Officials and prominent athletes react with an incendiary letter, the power struggle in winter sports is heading towards a tipping point.

On November 30th, Johan Eliasch, the President of the World Ski and Snowboard Association Fis, and a not so small circle of winter sports families received a very interesting letter. “Strictly Confidential” is emblazoned in the headline; the headline could have been borrowed from a code name from an agent operation: “Project Snow”.