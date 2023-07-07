Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Who could become the Union’s candidate for chancellor is the topic of the Union parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday. That would be decided by the chairmen of the two parties CSU and CDU, according to Merz.

Berlin – There are still more than two years until a new Bundestag and a new Federal Chancellor are elected in Germany. In the opposition, the first fights begin for possible chancellor candidatures, the AfD, which is currently at a high in the polls, even wants to nominate a candidate for the office for the first time. And at the CDU, the chairman Friedrich Merz and the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst position themselves.

At the Union parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Merz now tackled his opponent Wüst without mentioning the name directly. More precisely, it was about the question of who could become the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Merz emphasized that he and the head of the sister party CSU, Markus Söder, were aware of their responsibility and agreed that only they would decide who would become the Union’s candidate for chancellor.

Friedrich Merz (l), CDU Federal Chairman, and Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Power struggle in the Union: Who will be the candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election?

Observers interpret this as a clear dig at Wüst. In mid-June he had revealed himself in a guest article in the FAZ and an interview he the Rheinische Post gave, brought up as a candidate for chancellor. Merz is said to have reacted coolly, he only said publicly that he was not concerned with “personnel speculation”.

The CDU should be behind Merz in the intra-party power struggle. Deputy CDU chairman Michael Kretschmer also backed party leader Merz for a possible candidacy for chancellor. On the question of whether Merz should become the candidate of the CDU and CSU, the Prime Minister of Saxony said Editorial network Germany: “Yes. Friedrich Merz is an outstanding party and faction leader. He reunited the party.”

According to Kretschmer’s assessment, however, it will remain the case that the Union will only finally decide on its K question in a year. “We have agreed to clarify the question of the chancellor candidacy in the summer of 2024,” he said. (fmü/dpa)