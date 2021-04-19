I.In the unresolved power struggle in the Union, CDU boss Armin Laschet advises on Monday morning in Berlin on how to proceed with the search for chancellor candidates. According to a dpa photographer, Laschet’s limousines initially stood in front of the Hessian state representation. At first it was not known who Laschet was consulting with, and nothing was leaked about the content of the talks either.

On Monday night, Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder had discussed with their closest confidante for around three and a half hours in a building of the Bundestag, but could not agree on a decision in the end. Initially, nothing could be learned about the content discussed there. According to dpa information, Söder is already on the way back to Bavaria.

For more than a week, Söder and Laschet have been arguing over the question of which of them will run as candidate for chancellor for the Union in the federal election on September 26th. Actually, they had wanted to present a solution to the power issue by Sunday. Should the rivals fail to come to an agreement on this Monday either, it could result in a decision in the parliamentary group on Tuesday.

Young Union for Söder

The Union is under maximum pressure five months before the federal election to find a decision as quickly as possible, not only because of the internal consequences of the dispute. In addition, the Greens – according to current polls the strongest force behind the Union – want to present their candidate for chancellor this Monday: either party leader Annalena Baerbock or party leader Robert Habeck.

A few hours before the meeting of Söder and Laschet on Sunday evening, the Young Union (JU) had backed Söder by a large majority and thus increased the pressure on Laschet. “The two candidates had enough time to come to a decision. This did not happen and now we are forced to position ourselves. This was done with a clear majority for Markus Söder, ”said JU boss Tilman Kuban. According to the Junge Union, 14 out of 18 state chairmen spoke out in favor of Söder at the conference of the JU regional leaders.

Should the Bavarian Prime Minister actually prevail in the end, Laschet would be severely damaged just three months after his election as CDU chief. FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki said he was “stunned” about what was happening in the CDU. “A party that declares in large parts or in all its breadth that we cannot win an election with our chairman has to look for a new chairman,” he said on Sunday evening in the “Bild” policy talk “The right questions”.

Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) sharply criticized the Union in the same panel discussion and attested to its lack of ability to act in the corona pandemic due to the internal power struggle.

No details known from conversations

The entire weekend Söder and Laschet had been struggling to find a solution in top secret discussions, but an agreement was not achieved. At first no details about the course of the talks were made public. From Union circles it was only heard for days that Laschet and Söder were in good and constructive talks with each other.

The Berlin CDU also confirmed its support for Söder on Sunday. The members of the presidium and the district chairmen had confirmed the unanimous opinion of the CDU presidium last Monday, said country chief Kai Wegner. “Markus Söder also has broad support in the CDU Berlin base.”

In Lower Saxony, the CDU state executive discussed the situation with the district and district chairmen in a special online meeting on Sunday evening. Nothing was known about the result here either, according to information from the dpa, all participants agreed not to disclose. The CDU has 325 district associations, 27 district, 17 state and over 10,000 local associations nationwide.

In contrast, the CDU district association Alzey-Worms had announced that in a vote 82.9 percent of the members had voted for Söder and 6.6 percent for Laschet. Hamburg’s CDU boss Christoph Ploß told the “Rheinische Post” (Sunday): If there is no decision at the start of the week, the parliamentary group will have to decide as the only joint union body.

Union parliamentary group vice Carsten Linnemann (CDU) warned against a vote in the parliamentary group: “What we need now is a joint solution and not a fight vote in the parliamentary group. Otherwise there is a risk of opening up trenches that will be difficult to fill again, ”he told the Funke media group.

On Sunday a week ago, Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor for the first time. As a result, the top bodies of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leaders. On Tuesday, both appeared in the parliamentary group, where according to participants, there was more support for Söders.