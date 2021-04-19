I.In the power struggle in the Union over the candidacy for chancellor, the CSU leadership wants to briefly discuss the state of affairs and the next steps on Monday. The German Press Agency learned from party circles that there will be consultations by the CSU Presidium at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., CSU boss Markus Söder and general secretary Markus Blume want to give a press conference.

For more than a week, CDU boss Armin Laschet and Söder have been arguing over the question of which of them will run as candidate for chancellor for the Union in the federal elections on September 26th. Actually, they wanted to present a solution by Sunday. On Monday night, both of them discussed for around three and a half hours in a Bundestag building in Berlin. But in the end there was no agreement.

Young Union for Söder

The Union is under maximum pressure five months before the federal election to find a decision as quickly as possible, not only because of the internal consequences of the dispute. In addition, the Greens – according to current polls the strongest force behind the Union – want to present their candidate for chancellor this Monday: either party leader Annalena Baerbock or party leader Robert Habeck.

A few hours before the meeting of Söder and Laschet on Sunday evening, the Young Union (JU) had backed Söder by a large majority and thus increased the pressure on Laschet. “The two candidates had enough time to come to a decision. This did not happen and now we are forced to position ourselves. This was done with a clear majority for Markus Söder, ”said JU boss Tilman Kuban. According to the Junge Union, 14 out of 18 state chairmen spoke out in favor of Söder at the conference of the JU regional leaders.

Should the Bavarian Prime Minister actually prevail in the end, Laschet would be severely damaged just three months after his election as CDU chief. FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki said he was “stunned” about what was happening in the CDU. “A party that declares in large parts or in all its breadth that we cannot win an election with our chairman has to look for a new chairman,” he said on Sunday evening in the “Bild” policy talk “The right questions”.

Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) sharply criticized the Union in the same panel discussion and attested to its lack of ability to act in the corona pandemic due to the internal power struggle.

No details known from conversations

The entire weekend Söder and Laschet had been struggling to find a solution in top secret discussions, but an agreement was not achieved. At first no details about the course of the talks were made public. From Union circles it was only heard for days that Laschet and Söder were in good and constructive talks with each other.

The Berlin CDU also confirmed its support for Söder on Sunday. The members of the presidium and the district chairmen had confirmed the unanimous opinion of the CDU presidium last Monday, said country chief Kai Wegner. “Markus Söder also has broad support in the CDU Berlin base.”

In Lower Saxony, the CDU state executive discussed the situation with the district and district chairmen in a special online meeting on Sunday evening. Nothing was known about the result here either, according to information from the dpa, all participants agreed not to disclose. The CDU has 325 district associations, 27 district, 17 state and over 10,000 local associations nationwide.

In contrast, the CDU district association Alzey-Worms had announced that in a vote 82.9 percent of the members had voted for Söder and 6.6 percent for Laschet. Hamburg’s CDU boss Christoph Ploß told the “Rheinische Post” (Sunday): If there is no decision at the start of the week, the parliamentary group will have to decide as the only joint union body.

Union parliamentary group vice Carsten Linnemann (CDU) warned against a vote in the parliamentary group: “What we need now is a joint solution and not a fight vote in the parliamentary group. Otherwise there is a risk of opening up trenches that will be difficult to fill again, ”he told the Funke media group.

On Sunday a week ago, Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor for the first time. As a result, the top bodies of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leaders. On Tuesday, both appeared in the parliamentary group, where according to participants, there was more support for Söders.