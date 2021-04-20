C.SU chief Markus Söder accepts the CDU vote for Armin Laschet. The CSU chairman said on Tuesday afternoon in Munich. “My word that I have given is valid,” said Söder. “The dice have been cast, Armin Laschet is the Union’s candidate for chancellor.” He will support Laschet without resentment and with all his might. Now it’s about standing together. Around twelve hours after the decision of the CDU executive committee, Söder draws a line under the power struggle with Laschet over the candidacy, which has been going on for more than a week.

Söder thanked him on Tuesday for supporting his application. “We received support from all over Germany,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister. He didn’t expect that. But now it is a matter of showing responsibility for the Union.

Meanwhile, the CSU is critical of the CDU’s nomination process for the Union’s candidate for chancellor. It is a process that “leaves quite a few question marks,” said the chairman of the CSU regional group in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, on Tuesday in Berlin. But it brought a result. “And you have to deal with the result.” Dobrindt added: “The procedure can – to put it in conciliatory terms – be described as interesting.

Dobrindt: Proceedings will lead to discussions

On the night of Tuesday, the CDU federal executive board voted with a clear majority in favor of Armin Laschet as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Of the 46 voting board members, 31 voted for CDU chairman Laschet and 9 for CSU boss Söder. There were 6 abstentions. Söder had previously stated that he would accept the result of the CDU board meeting.

Dobrindt predicted the process would lead to discussion. But they also have “a common mandate to ensure that we do not extend processes permanently”. The debate about the candidate for chancellor lasted just eight days. “I think that’s very appropriate.” Politicians are all “children of committees,” said Dobrindt. “We all live in committees.” But: “Of course, we also experience that committees are only functional as long as their decisions are accepted.”

Meanwhile, Thuringia’s CDU regional chief Christian Hirte has seen the CDU leadership’s vote for Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor as a “decision against the CDU base”. The mood in Thuringia as well as in several other state associations is clear for Markus Söder as candidate for chancellor, said Hirte on Tuesday of the German press agency in Erfurt. But he is assuming that Söder will support a candidate for Chancellor Laschet in the federal election campaign. “We are now well advised to assemble behind Armin Laschet and concentrate on the content.” In the coming months, it will be a question of whether the Union or the Green will provide chancellor, said Hirte.

Hirte does not expect a big tailwind for the Thuringian state election, which is planned to coincide with the federal election on September 26th, from the personnel decision of the board of directors. “The requests to speak from the district chairmen in Thuringia speak a clear language”.