The parliament in the Congo expresses mistrust to Prime Minister Ilunga. With this, President Felix Tshiekedi challenges his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

BERLIN taz | The power struggle in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between President Felix Tshisekedi and his predecessor Joseph Kabila is coming to a head. The 500-member parliament in the capital Kinshasa expressed suspicion in the Kabila-loyal Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga on Wednesday evening with 367 votes out of 382.

MEPs and ministers loyal to Kabila boycotted the meeting. Prime Minister Ilunga immediately refused to resign. In one addressed to the Presidium of Parliament Explanation he said he would not resign until a new Bureau was appointed. He clarified this at his meetings with Kabila and other dignitaries of the Katanga region in Lubumbashi, capital of Katanga and the second largest city in the Congo, in the past few days.

In doing so, the prime minister directly challenges the authority of the president and opposes him with the authority of his predecessor. In this way, the question of power in the Congo, which has remained pending since the 2018 elections, is being re-posed.

After almost 18 years in power, Kabila did not run in the elections, but his preferred candidate had lost the election by a beating to the most important opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu. The electoral commission loyal to Kabila then declared the weaker opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi to be the election winner and he took over the presidency in January 2019. Kabila retained an informal right of veto over important decisions and far-reaching powers, his supporters retained a two-thirds majority in parliament and also dominated the government under Prime Minister Ilunga, which they appointed.

Ex-President has holed up in a rich mining region

It was only in December 2020 that Tshisekedi terminated the alliance with Kabila and declared his intention to seek a parliamentary majority of his own and to form his own new government in order to no longer disappoint the Congolese’s expectations of change. Apparently he has now managed to at least overturn the majority in parliament.

The previous parliamentary leadership has already been removed, and a new one is to be elected next week. Important heavyweights of the Congolese opposition during the Kabila era, such as Jean-Pierre Bemba and Moise Katumbi, who were still fighting Tshisekedi’s candidacy in the 2018 elections, are now supporting Tshisekedi in his efforts to form a broad governing coalition called the “Holy Union” (Union Sacrée).

How much Tshisekedi – son of the historical leader of the Congolese democracy movement, Etienne Tshisekedi – can actually overcome the Kabila power system remains open. The ex-president has holed up in Congo’s richest mining region, Katanga, where he dominates politics and where powerful former generals from his term in office maintain armed groups.

The last time he was arrested in Lubumbashi was Ngoy Mulunda, head of the election commission in the 2011 elections, when Kabila had asserted himself against Etienne Tshisekedi by manipulating the election. Mulunda was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for inciting hatred. At a prayer event he declared Kabila to be Katanga’s leader and urged non-Katangians – including President Tshiekedi – to stay out of Katanga’s politics.

His condemnation is a further weakening of the Kabila camp, which previously assumed that it was in charge of the Congo, even if it no longer provides the president.