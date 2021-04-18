ofAstrid Theil shut down

The question of the candidate for chancellor for the Union has developed into a real power struggle. The decision between Söder and Laschet is imminent.

The fight over the K question not only divides the Union, but also causes outrage in the opposition.

After Söder (CSU) and Laschet (CDU) have not yet reached an agreement, the talks are now continuing.

The party leaders’ self-set agreement expires on Sunday. (see update from April 18, 8:54 a.m.).

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Update from April 18, 8:45 a.m .: Actually, the decision on who will lead the Union in the federal election campaign should be made this Sunday at the latest. The party leaders had set this deadline for themselves. But currently there is nothing to suggest that CDU boss Armin Laschet and his CSU counterpart Markus Söder will come to an agreement in the next few hours. The more party friends express themselves and position themselves for one of the candidates.

This is how Annette Schavan spoke in the Picture on sunday clear for Laschet: “The fact is that the CSU chancellor candidates were always stirrup holders for SPD chancellors.” The former research minister became even clearer: “The argument is difficult to bear, at least since last Sunday, when Markus Söder agreed to meet Has left away. I have known Armin Laschet for 35 years and I hope that he will become Federal Chancellor. “

Annette Widmann-Mauz, chairwoman of the women’s union, strengthened the Rheinische Post also the CDU chairman: “For good reasons, the CDU has decided in its democratically elected governing bodies on its chairman Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor.” Editorial network Germany let vote on Monday, there seems to be a majority for Söder.

According to the dpa, Lachet and Söder are still in exchange. On Friday evening, the deliberations went into the night. On Saturday it was heard from Union circles that the two party leaders were “in good talks”.

Update from April 17th, 8:29 pm: The power struggle for the Union candidate for chancellor continues to rage. The fronts are hardened. Now a supporter of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet made an indirect threat to Markus Söder. In order to get the CSU boss Markus Söder to withdraw, CDU politician Dennis Radtke brought a previous taboo into play.

The Christian Democrat from North Rhine-Westphalia is considering founding a CDU regional association in Bavaria, of all places. “If Söder wants to force the candidacy for chancellor, if he wants to destroy the CDU, then founding the CDU in Bavaria must no longer be a taboo,” said Radtke on ZDF. The member of the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU state executive is thus going on an open confrontation course with the sister party. Because for decades it has been an unwritten law that the CDU and CSU do not get in each other’s way. Therefore, the CSU does not take part in elections outside of Bavaria, while the CDU is not politically active in Bavaria.

Söder or Laschet: Basis wants to be involved in the decision on the K question

Update from April 17th, 6:22 p.m .: Isolated from the outside world, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder fought for an agreement in the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor on Saturday. Apparently, neither the CDU chairman nor the CSU boss have been ready to leave the field to the opponent. Laschet and Söder had previously named this Sunday (April 18) as the deadline for an agreement.

Meanwhile, some CDU top politicians are calling for a quick decision on the K question. But there are also suggestions from the grassroots on how to solve the problem. The deputy CDU chairman of Rhineland-Palatinate, Christian Baldauf, proposed a conference of district chairmen. Namely “in the event that the K question is not immediately and amicably resolved”. The district association Rheinhessen-Pfalz stated in a statement that it was important to get a broad opinion on the area. In addition, you have to hear the message from the base. The time factor is also unproblematic, such a conference can be implemented at very short notice.

Söder or Laschet: The decision on the K question is likely to be imminent

First report from April 17th, 4:29 p.m .: Berlin – The chancellor candidate question in the Union has meanwhile developed into a power struggle that divides them. After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel * is no longer running for the Federal Chancellery in September. Accordingly, for the first time in a long time, the question arises as to who should run as candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag election for the Union. This question should be decided between the party leaders of the CDU * and CSU, Armin Laschet * and Markus Söder *.

So far there has been no agreement between NRW Prime Minister Laschet (CDU) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder (CSU). Last Sunday, at the Union’s closed meeting, Söder officially declared his willingness to represent the CDU and CSU as candidates for chancellor in the federal elections. Laschet had previously agreed to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor.

Söder or Laschet: K question divides Union

Despite extensive discussions, no agreement has yet been reached between Söder and Laschet. The decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor should be made by Sunday (April 18). Both Söder and Laschet have the backing of their top boards. The question of the candidate for chancellor has largely divided the Union. This fact was sharply criticized by various Union politicians. The criticism repeatedly said that the power struggle between Söder and Laschet over the Union’s candidacy for chancellor was a shame.

The Union therefore insists on a decision as soon as possible. Should Söder and Laschet not be able to come to an agreement in direct negotiations, the question of the Union’s candidacy for chancellor should be clarified in the parliamentary group meeting next Tuesday. However, there is also disagreement on this matter. Because the procedure with which the K question is to be decided is controversial.

Power struggle in Union: outrage in the opposition

The opposition, meanwhile, reacted mainly in disbelief to the dispute between the CDU and CSU. In this context, it is particularly criticized that the K question is being dealt with in the middle of the third wave of the corona pandemic, in which all political forces are needed.

Various surveys meanwhile show that not only do the majority of German citizens see Söder’s application for the candidacy for chancellor as positive, but that he is also favored as a candidate for chancellor. According to the current ARD Germany trend, 44 percent of German citizens and 72 percent of Union supporters consider the Bavarian Prime Minister to be the more suitable candidate to lead the Union parties in the federal election. Only 15 percent of German citizens and 17 percent of Union supporters are in favor of NRW Prime Minister Laschet. Söder has had better poll numbers for a long time, which he referred to repeatedly. Laschet, on the other hand, emphasizes that surveys could change very quickly.

Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor? The decision is imminent

After Söder and Laschet had unsuccessfully negotiated with each other in the night from Friday to Saturday, the dispute should now continue. However, it is currently not clear whether a decision will be made by Sunday (April 18) as announced. In any case, the question of the candidate for chancellor can no longer go unanswered. (at) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA