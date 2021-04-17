ofAstrid Theil shut down

The question of the candidate for chancellor for the Union has developed into a real power struggle. Now the decision should finally come after long negotiations and criticism.

The fight over the K question not only divides the Union, but also causes outrage in the opposition.

After Söder (CSU) and Laschet (CDU) did not come to an agreement on Saturday night, the talks are now continuing.

An agreement is probably imminent.

Berlin – The chancellor candidate question in the Union has meanwhile developed into a power struggle that divides them. After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel * is no longer running for the Federal Chancellery in September. Accordingly, for the first time in a long time, the question arises as to who should run as candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag election for the Union. This question should be decided between the party leaders of the CDU * and CSU, Armin Laschet * and Markus Söder *.

So far there has been no agreement between NRW Prime Minister Laschet (CDU) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder (CSU). Last Sunday, at the Union’s closed meeting, Söder officially declared his willingness to represent the CDU and CSU as candidates for chancellor in the federal elections. Laschet had previously agreed to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor.

Söder or Laschet: K question divides Union

Despite extensive discussions, no agreement has yet been reached between Söder and Laschet. The decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor should be made by Sunday (April 18). Both Söder and Laschet have the backing of their top boards. The question of the candidate for chancellor has largely divided the Union. This fact was sharply criticized by various Union politicians. The criticism repeatedly said that the power struggle between Söder and Laschet over the Union’s candidacy for chancellor was a shame.

The Union therefore insists on a decision as soon as possible. Should Söder and Laschet not be able to come to an agreement in direct negotiations, the question of the Union’s candidacy for chancellor should be clarified in the parliamentary group meeting next Tuesday. However, there is also disagreement on this matter. Because the procedure with which the K question is to be decided is controversial.

Power struggle in Union: outrage in the opposition

The opposition, meanwhile, reacted mainly in disbelief to the dispute between the CDU and CSU. In this context, it is particularly criticized that the K question is being dealt with in the middle of the third wave of the corona pandemic, in which all political forces are needed.

Various surveys meanwhile show that not only do the majority of German citizens see Söder’s application for the candidacy for chancellor as positive, but that he is also favored as a candidate for chancellor. According to the current ARD Germany trend, 44 percent of German citizens and 72 percent of Union supporters consider the Bavarian Prime Minister to be the more suitable candidate to lead the Union parties in the federal election. Only 15 percent of German citizens and 17 percent of Union supporters are in favor of NRW Prime Minister Laschet. Söder has had better poll numbers for a long time, which he referred to repeatedly. Laschet, on the other hand, emphasizes that surveys could change very quickly.

Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor? The decision is imminent

After Söder and Laschet had unsuccessfully negotiated with each other in the night from Friday to Saturday, the dispute should now continue. However, it is currently not clear whether a decision will be made by Sunday (April 18) as announced. In any case, the question of the candidate for chancellor can no longer go unanswered.