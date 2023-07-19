Home page politics

Marcus Gable

What’s next for him and his Machkreise? Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) could use a look into the crystal ball at the moment. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Is there a power struggle between the Kremlin and the secret service? Given the internal situation in Russia, nothing seems impossible at the moment.

Moscow – In Russia, arrests of Kremlin critics have been a tried and tested means of the leadership around Vladimir Putin, and not just since the beginning of the Ukraine war. However, the fact that Mikhail Polyakov, the administrator of a Kremlin-friendly Telegram channel, was arrested suggests that an even rougher wind is currently blowing in Moscow. Is there even a power struggle between the political leadership and the secret service?

Because Polyakov, who faces up to 15 years behind bars, made a career at the FSB. He even served as an officer there. So he was a big shot. Now he is being accused of blackmail on a large scale, like the independent Russian media media zone reported. He and his team are said to have asked a company for a total of 40 million rubles – around 390,000 euros – for the deletion of unwanted posts on Telegram, according to the Telegram channel Baza refer to. The posts in question are said to come from another company.

Russia and the FSB: Former secret service agent Polyakov arrested – because of Telgram channel?

Among other things, Polyakov himself is said to have run a Telegram channel called the Kremlin washerwoman. Like the independent investigative portal Important stories claims to have learned from a source, the ex-intelligence agent monitored pro-government Telegram channels in agreement with Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration.

In addition, Polyakov is said to have worked with Alexei Goreslavsky. He is head of the ANO Internet Development Institute. Under Goreslavsky’s leadership, the Kremlin agenda will be disseminated in the media and social networks. Consequently, Polyakov must have acted entirely in the spirit of Putin – and may have fallen out of favor with the president.

The face is covered: The former secret service agent Mikhail Polyakov (centre) has to answer in Russia on charges of extortion. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Loud Important stories The ex-FSBer is accused of “doing business” on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels without the consent of the leadership. Observers are already interpreting the process as an indication of an ice age between the Kremlin and the secret service.

Russia and Telegram: Voice message from supposed soldiers makes people sit up and take notice

Is there really something brewing? After the many setbacks in Ukraine and the mutiny of the Wagner mercenaries, which was just averted with the help of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Putin does not need a confrontation with the powerful FSB.

Especially since there are apparently still fears that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s uprising could find imitators in his own ranks. So quotes the FAZ from a voice message circulating on Telegram. In it, an alleged soldier is supposed to make it clear that his unit would leave their positions to support their general, Mikhail Teplinsky, should he be threatened with deposition or worse. The colonel-general commands the Russian airborne troops. There had already been reports in January that the 54-year-old, who was born in Ukraine, would have to vacate his post. He only officially returned to the combat zone in April.

Most recently, the ousting of the commander of the 58th Army caused a stir. Ivan Popov’s ouster was also accompanied by a voice message on Telegram. He was just one of countless generals who fell victim to the Russian military leadership’s great chair-swing. Only Sergei Shoigu and Valeri Gerasimov, who were publicly put in the lace by Prigozhin, seem untouchable. As defense ministers and chiefs of staff, they were primarily responsible for the disaster that began as a three-day special military operation.

Russia and the war bloggers: “The General Staff has long since lost authority”

The ailing duo seem desperate to save their heads. But how long will that be good? Things seem to be boiling up more and more in Russia’s elite.

The Ukrainian-born pro-Russian war blogger Yuri Podoljaka, who has 2.8 million followers on Telegram, wrote there about the removal of Major General Vladimir Seliverstov, commander of the 106th Airborne Division. He had to resign for the same reasons as Teplinski and Popov. The journalist criticized: “Judging by the list of already deposed commanders (and the most intelligent ones are deposed), our General Staff sees the greatest threat not in the enemy, but in the undermining of its own authority, which, let’s be honest, it has among its own people haven’t owned for a long time.”

However, the leadership still does not realize that “a struggle for Russia’s existence” has broken out. That is why Podoljaka emphasizes with regard to the still stopped Wagner march on Moscow: “I am very afraid of a repetition of the events of June 23rd and 24th. Because the problems that led to this have not only not been solved in the past month, they have even gotten noticeably worse.”

Have to put their heads together more often at the moment: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (centre) confers with Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov (left) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Archive image) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Russia and the Ukraine War: Are Generals Gerasimov refusing allegiance?

In the FAZ the anonymous telegram channel WTschK-OGPU is also quoted. This has over 760,000 followers and is believed to have sources among senior military officials. Accordingly, after Popov’s speech, a “chain reaction” was set in motion among generals who were not “parquet generals”: They no longer wanted to be subordinate to Gerasimov. As a result, there is a risk that the army will lose control. However, a dismissal of the chief of staff is not being considered, “because this only provokes the development of an appetite for demands from the commanders, which inevitably leads to a repetition of the Prigozhin scenario.” So is the chief of staff firmly in the saddle precisely because he is also being so heavily criticized in his own ranks?

In any case, the fear of a new uprising is palpable. Possibly the arrest of Polyakov was also a reaction to the heated situation. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suspects that the Kremlin is trying to suppress speculation about internal political decisions against the background of the Prigozhin mutiny. Because that’s exactly what the Telegram channels, which were attributed to Polyakov, made a name for themselves. And probably no friends in the Kremlin, despite their public affection. (mg)