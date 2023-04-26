JSo now Pampers. Two out of three diapers in this country come from this brand, but Edeka will soon no longer be making them, and a replacement supplier is being sought. Edeka is engaged in a bitter power struggle with the supplier Procter & Gamble – and with many other companies. There are still stocks, but more is missing from the shelves every day: Mars bars, Miracoli and Kitekat, Pepsi and Lay’s chips, Philadelphia.

Edeka boss Markus Mosa is downright angry when he talks about the manufacturers’ high returns and that Edeka itself is giving up hundreds of millions of euros in profit in this fight. The top priority is to relieve private households, he says. It remains to be seen whether consumers will thank him for that. Some would happily pay the asking price premium for the perfect diaper or that much-loved dog food.

Others are happy if there are more and more inexpensive own brands at Edeka. However, this also shows the risk that Edeka is taking: If customers are already buying discounter goods, the question arises as to whether they will soon be doing all their shopping elsewhere.